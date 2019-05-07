Watch Art In The Making With Kendall-Whittier Walls Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - The project is called the Kendall-Whittier Walls Public Art Program, and it’s designed to create some civic pride through public art. It’s a collaboration between the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and Kendall-Whittier Main Street.
Thirty-four artists submitted proposals, and four were selected to paint murals on five walls in the neighborhood.
Here are the locations and the artists who will paint them:
- Ziegler Wall (6 N. Lewis Ave.) - John Hammer of Claremore
- Selfie Wall (2411 E. Admiral Blvd.) - Ghazal Ghazi (ZYNB) of Tulsa
- Bearden Wall (2424 E. 11th St.) - Brady Scott of Hutchinson, KS
- ABCO Wall (2033 E. 11th St.) - Brady Scott of Hutchinson, KS
- Route 66 Wall (1906 E 11th St.) - Phil Shafer (Sike Style) of Kansas City, MO
John Hammer of Claremore was working on the Ziegler wall when we stopped by to watch. This is only his second mural and the first using spray paint.
"I thought this one would be a good challenge to try something new," he said.
The artists have until the end of the month to finish, and the public is encouraged to stop by and watch the work.