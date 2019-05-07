Delaware Co. Deputies Searching For Woman Missing Since March
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for any information about Aubrey Dameron, who has been missing for almost two months. Deputies and volunteers have searched for her several times northeast of Grove, where she lives.
The most recent search was a few days ago.
"We were able to make a complete search of the three-acre property plus surrounding area, and it turned up negative,” Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Captain Gayle Wells said.
"We want to believe that she's out there somewhere,” Dameron’s aunt, Pam Smith, said.
The OSBI said the 25-year-old's legal name is Austin Dameron. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and OSBI said Dameron was last seen leaving her home around 3:30 a.m. on March 9th.
Dameron has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “shorty” on her upper left arm.
"Wherever she's at, I feel she's not well,” Smith said. “She's not safe.”
Wells said while there's no proof, he too believes Dameron could be in danger.
"I think certainly the potential for something bad to have happened is there," he said. “I have no evidence at all to support the fact that anything bad has happened."
Aside from the searches, Wells said deputies have interviewed about 30 people and followed up on tips.
"So far every lead that comes in just turns into a dead end. It's like a brick wall after a brick wall,” Smith said.
Dameron's family and deputies want those tips to keep coming.
"Any tip is a tip,” Smith said. “You never know, it could be that one. That one piece to this missing puzzle."
"We'd like for the family to maintain hope as far as us being able to find her safe,” Wells said.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Aubrey since March 9 is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff's Office at (918) 253-4531 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.