Muscogee Creek Nation Hosts Hiring Event For Italian Tissue Company Sofidel
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - More than 150 people are getting a shot at a new job!
On Tuesday, the Muscogee Creek Nation hosted a hiring event for the Sofidel Group.
The Italian company that makes tissue paper announced last year that it would build a $350 million, Nearly two million square foot plant in Inola. The hiring managers say they are looking for people with a wide variety of talents and a desire to learn.
"Important that they have a good attitude because there is not a lot of tissue experience around here. So, being able to learn that new field, that new industry is important as well," said Amy Hossain with Sofidel.
If you couldn't make it out today and are interested in working at Sofidel, head to the company website.