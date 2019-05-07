News
Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For 2016 Death Of ODOT Worker
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man who hit and killed an O-DOT worker three years ago is now headed to prison for six years.
Robert Smith admitted being distracted by his cell phone when he slammed into a work trailer on the side of the road in a construction zone. That trailer slammed into Jarrell Gray, who was supervising an inmate work crew at the time.
Smith pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Once released, he'll be on probation for 19 years and must do 1,000 hours of community service.