Caught On Camera: Man Burglarizes Tulsa Car Dealership
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man burglarized a local car dealership but the owner of the dealership says he was puzzled by the items the man chose to take.
The owner said the burglary is bizarre. Rather than taking the obvious things like wheels or a tailgate, the owner said the thief broke into a truck, ripped the insides apart, and left the vehicle completely unusable.
Cars have been Mohammed Al Musawi's family business for decades, but he said he's never seen anything like this before. Surveillance video shows the man scouting out the car lot on Saturday afternoon.
"He was looking at all our trucks pretty much," Al Musawi said.
The man then came back around 10:30 that night, taking the radio, cutting all the wires for the truck's tuner, and yanked the computer out. Then, he took the items, stashed them near the front of the parking lot, and left.
The man finally showed back up, first in his car, and then walking to collect the items. The whole operation took around an hour and a half.
"I've never seen nothing like this," Al Musawi said. "I'm talking to my other car dealer buddies, just shocked!"
The frustrating part for Al Musawi is how expensive it'll be to get the truck back up and running.
"All that stuff used on the black market isn't really worth too much," he said. "But to replace it, it's pretty expensive."
Al Musawi said he can fix the truck, but his biggest hope is that the thief is caught so he can't do the same thing to another car business.
The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who helps them catch the thief.