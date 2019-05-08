Tulsa Police Identify Homicide Victim
Tulsa police are identifying the man who was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex near 51st Street and Yale.
Witnesses are telling police They're seen the two men arguing over the past few days.
Homicide detectives say 32-year-old Michael Boles got into a fight with another man around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say this all happened in the parking lot of the Brighton Park Apartments.
Police say the other man, who has not been identified yet, stabbed Boles during in the fight and Boles died there on scene.
Investigators say several witnesses told them the man stabbed Boles in self-defense.
Officers took that man in for questioning but released him without charges.
They say this is an ongoing investigation.
This was Tulsa's 24th homicide in 2019.