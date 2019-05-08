Wednesday Rain And Storm Chances For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Morning rain and storms are drenching most of Green Country, and storm chances are not quite done for eastern Oklahoma.
Widespread rain and some embedded storms will continue across the majority of eastern Oklahoma for our Wednesday morning. This will mainly be general rain around the Tulsa metro with some bursts of gusty winds, but a few strong to severe storms are still possible this morning across southeastern Oklahoma, capable of strong damaging winds.
We’ll have a bit of a lull in rain and storms this afternoon with more stable air in place, and if enough sunshine returns we should see temperatures climb back into the 70s for our Wednesday afternoon.
We will have another chance for additional scattered storms late this evening into the overnight hours. The intensity of these storms will be highly dependent on how much our atmosphere can recover and destabilize after this morning’s rains. Storms later tonight will be less widespread and more scattered in nature, but once again a few could become severe across eastern Oklahoma with large hail and damaging winds possible.
Scattered rain chances will continue into Thursday as a cold front surges into eastern Oklahoma, though severe weather chances will diminish considerably. A band of showers and storms will be possible along that front early Thursday morning, and we could see a few more showers Thursday afternoon though those would not pose any severe weather threat.
Thursday looks like it’ll be quite the chilly day with north winds and temperatures holding in the 50s! We’ll finally be drier on Friday, and also cooler than normal with highs in the 60s as high pressure settles in behind Thursday’s cold front.
