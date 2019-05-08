News
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence
A man accused of domestic violence is in jail right now after Tulsa police say he initially got away from officers.
Police say it started as a domestic disturbance call at a duplex near 21st Street and Sheridan.
When officers got to the scene, they say they found a woman with some injuries.
But they say the man who hurt her escaped through a hole in the attic.
Officers say the suspect crawled into the duplex next door. Then, officers used pepper balls to get him out and arrest the man.
He's now in jail, but police haven't released his name.
Officers say the victim had minor injuries and no one else was hurt.