News
I-40 Eastbound Near Hyrdo Closed While Crews Work Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 7:23 AM CDT
Updated:
HYDRO, Oklahoma - Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 91 is blocked Wednesday morning due to a fatality collision, police said.
Officials said this was a multiple vehicle collision in between mile marker 91 and 92, just east of Hydro in Caddo County.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at mile marker 88, the Hydro exit.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.