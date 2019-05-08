News
I-40 Eastbound Near Hyrdo Back Open After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 7:23 AM CDT
Updated:
HYDRO, Oklahoma - Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 91 is now open following a fatality collision Wednesday morning near Hydro, officials said.
Officials said this was a multiple vehicle collision in between mile marker 91 and 92, in Caddo County.
Officials said motorists should expect delays and congestion as traffic returns to normal.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.