Troopers Release Name Of Woman Killed In I-40 Wreck Near Hydro
HYDRO, Oklahoma - One woman was killed and four other people injured in a three-vehicle collision along Interstate 40 early Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Darwina L. Clark, 44, died in the 4:46 a.m. collision along I-40 in Caddo County, about 3.6 miles east of Hydro.
Troopers said the vehicle she was a passenger in was headed eastbound along the interstate when it was struck from behind, causing it to run off the road and land in a ditch. They also told News 9 the wreck was not storm-related and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
Shenandoah D. Thompson, 41, of Hydro was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition. Thompson was the driver of a 2000 Lincoln Navigator that was hit from behind by Guadalupe A. Martinez, 55, of Hammon. Martinez was driving a 1997 Ford F150 pickup. He was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.
Two people in a third vehicle involved in the crash were treated and released from an Oklahoma City hospital.
According to a report from OHP, troopers believe the drivers of the first two vehicles were impaired.
