News
Officials: School Bus Stranded Near El Reno
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 8:26 AM CDT
Updated:
School officials with Banner Public Schools confirmed Wednesday morning that a school bus is stranded at Jensen Road East and South Radio Road near El Reno due to weather.
According to an El Reno Firefighter the bus driver was trying to avoid high waters, and got stuck while attempting to turn around. The firefighter says the students on the bus were picked up and taken to school.
A wrecker and another school bus are on the way, according to officials.