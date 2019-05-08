David Boren Requests Meeting With OU Board Of Regents
After weeks of silence amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, former University of Oklahoma President David Boren has asked to meet with OU leadership behind closed doors.
Originally reported in the Oklahoman, Boren's lawyer, Tulsa attorney Clark Brewster sent a letter to the OU Board of Regents asking to meet with them in executive session to "directly and fully address the reckless course of conduct being pursued."
Hours after the letter was sent the Board of Regents added a special agenda item citing “confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning pending personnel investigation(s), where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to conduct the investigation(s) in the public interest…”
Boren's request comes after accusations the Board of Regents shared the findings of the investigations into Boren with Boren and his attorney. Boren's accusers have said they were not given any such findings, although News9/Newson6 has yet to confirm those claims.
Transparency advocates have privately raised concerns about how the Board of Regents have conducted recent meetings which have lasted hours and been nearly entirely in executive session.
The regents were also accused of breaking the state's open meetings law at their last meeting, The Oklahoma County District Attorney is looking into those allegations as well.
The Regents meet Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m and Friday at 9:00 a.m., according to the Board’s agenda.