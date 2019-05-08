News
Tulsa Police Make Arrest In 2017 Triple Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have arrested a man wanted in a 2017 triple murder case.
Police say they arrested Christopher President Wednesday on a first-degree murder warrant. President was wanted in connection to a triple murder that happened in January of 2017.
Police believe Thomas Brown was the target in the shooting and two other people were killed because they were witnesses.
Police said they found Brown shot to death right inside of the front door of a home located in the 200 block of East 29th Street North. They believe his mother, Cara Brown, likely heard the commotion and got up.
She was found in the doorway of her bedroom and her boyfriend was found dead right next to the bed - both of them shot to death as well.