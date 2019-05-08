Police believe Thomas Brown was the target in the shooting and two other people were killed because they were witnesses.

Police said they found Brown shot to death right inside of the front door of a home located in the 200 block of East 29th Street North. They believe his mother, Cara Brown, likely heard the commotion and got up.

She was found in the doorway of her bedroom and her boyfriend was found dead right next to the bed - both of them shot to death as well.