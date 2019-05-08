Nowata County Deputies Capture Escaped Inmate
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata County deputies just took an escaped inmate back into custody Wednesday afternoon. Caleb Epple had been missing since he escaped from the Nowata County Jail around 8 p.m. Monday, May 6.
Sheriff Mirta Hallett says Epple escaped the jail after a detention officer left the back security door unlocked.
"I will tell you that we are going to take responsibility for that escape," said Hallett.
Undersheriff Jason McClain says there is no excuse for Epple's escape but says staffing issues might have led to what happened.
"A lot of employees walked out with the former administration and left the office at minimal if not no staffing at all," said Nowata County Undersheriff Jason McClain.
Related Story: Nowata County Deputies Search For Escaped Inmate