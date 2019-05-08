Tulsa Police Say Man Sexually Assaulted Woman After Giving Her A Ride
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after giving her a ride. Police tell us it took a few weeks and teamwork between detectives and the community to put the suspect in jail.
Police say Jesus Castaneda-Espinoza saw the woman near Admiral and Memorial and offered her a ride. They believe he took her to a wooded area near Admiral and 145th East Avenue and sexually assaulted her.
We told you earlier this week when police found Espinoza's truck. Officer Danny Bean says tips from the community helped them find the vehicle and eventually led them to the suspect.
"If it's as big of a suspect as this guy is for a sexual assault, our fugitive warrants squad find that it's a priority and they will locate him and find him," said Officer Danny Bean, TPD.
Castaneda-Espinoza was booked into jail on a complaint of first-degree rape.