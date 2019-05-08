Woodie Guthrie Center Welcomes Exhibit On Blues Legend
TULSA, Oklahoma - A special exhibit on blues legend John Lee Hooker is coming to the Woody Guthrie Center in the Arts District.
Hooker is a member of the Blues and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has numerous Grammy awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, but it may not be until you heard the opening to his 1962 hit “Boom Boom” that you have that aha moment and say to yourself "Oh, that’s John Lee Hooker.”
“Boom Boom” is probably his best-known song across the board. His daughter Zakiya was in Tulsa for the exhibit opening and says there is a little story about how that song came about.
He was working in a club in Detroit and was always late for his set. One night he came in late, she said, and “the barmaid said late again, boom boom, and he turned it into a song.”
The exhibit is loaded with pictures, posters and several of his guitars. Zakiya Hooker hopes people will come and learn about her dad and his music and spread the word.
The exhibit is open at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa through Aug 4th.