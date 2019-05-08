News
Tulsa Elementary Students Participate In 'Day Of Design'
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 4:26 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's elementary students are learning about how STEM and storm preparedness go together.
It’s part of this year's Day of Design, where students do science and technology projects. 40 elementary students competed in the Connected Storm Sanctuary challenge, where they figure out how to use cellular technology to help communities facing natural disasters.
"We really empowered the students to come up with as big of ideas as they want to, whether that is storm shelters or maybe an app that would be downloaded on a phone to help bring communities together," said Jack Sampson with US Cellular.
Day of Design was put together by US Cellular and Jason Learning Associates.