Milo's Tea Company To Build $60M Facility In Owasso
OWASSO, Oklahoma - More jobs are coming to Tulsa County after Alabama-based company Milo's Tea announces the construction of a new production facility.
The facility will be at the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park near Owasso. The $60 million facility will create 110 jobs.
The company says it was drawn to the area's family-centric culture.
"This really is an attractive place for companies. We bring them here. They're excited about the community; they're excited about the restaurants; they're excited about the amenities we have as a community," said Justin McLaughlin, Tulsa Regional Chamber.
The facility should open in September of next year.
