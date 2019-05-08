News
Norman Police Investigate After Body Found At Park
Wednesday, May 8th 2019, 6:30 PM CDT
Police continue to investigate after man’s body was discovered in a popular Norman park Wednesday evening.
According to the Norman Police Department, the body was located and reported by a passerby at Sutton Wilderness Park.
Officers report finding the severely decomposed body in a wooded area off the park’s trails.
Reports are still preliminary but police say there no are signs of trauma or foul play based on the medical examiner’s evidence.
Police believe the deceased man was likely homeless.
Frequent park visitor, Tom Rickner, says many homeless people sleep in or spend time at the park.
“They’ve got homeless camps all around here. There are several of them,” Rickner said.