Tulsa Fire Department Honors 2 Good Samaritans
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department honored two people who came to the aid of an assault victim.
The department presented Good Samaritan awards to Maddie Habeck and her boyfriend Connor Anderson on Wednesday.
First responders say the two were recently approached by a woman who had just been assaulted. They stayed with the victim, consoling her until crews arrived. Maddie even gave the woman the shoes off her feet.
"She didn't have shoes on and I was going to walk her to the water fountain, so I just gave her my slippers because I was like, 'I'm fine, I had a tetanus shot recently', so I was like 'I'm OK, you take my slippers, you need them more than me," said Good Samaritan Maddie Habeck.
Firefighters say they aren't sure the victim would have stayed to report the crime if Maddie and her boyfriend hadn't stayed to help.