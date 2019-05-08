District Attorney Secretary Fired After Leaking Photos Of Deceased Toddler In Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - District Attorney Allan Grubb confirms secretary, Asia Davis, has been fired after taking pictures of a dead 2-year-old, and then sending the photos to her best friend through Snapchat.
The photos were taken last year by the Medical Examiner’s Office after the death of Braxton Danker.
The sheriff’s department suspected abuse, after the toddler was found with broken bones and an infection, in which gangrene had set in.
In May of 2018, Danker’s mother, Judith Danker and her boyfriend Khristian Martzall were arrested for his death.
“These were six very morbid pictures of a child on an autopsy table,” said Grubb.
However, Braxton’s alleged murder and the evidence leak, took place before Grubb was in office. He assumed the title of district attorney in January, but said his investigator discovered Davis sent the messages in October.
“(Trinity Walls) Ms. Walls then recorded that from a different device, and it appears she held on to it for about six months, and then she decided, at some point in the past two or three weeks, to send that to the danker family,” said Grubb.
He added he cannot speculate on the timing of the release, but he said that those involved share family ties.
“The Danker family member she sent it to, and Ms. Walls share a father of a child.” Grubb said. “It appears she held on to it from October 2018, until sometime around April 25th of 2019.”
He said soon after that Davis was fired.
Now, Grubb wonders if this incident will impact the upcoming jury trial of Martzall, who is facing the death penalty.
Danker’s mother already took a plea deal in the case. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
“The stuff is out there. I wish it could be deleted. The family does not need to see these photos. The general public does not need to see these photos,” said Grubb.
The district attorney said this evidence leak appears to be an isolated incident.
At this point, no criminal charges have been filled.
He said these actions in no way reflect his office.
News 9 reached out to Davis, who did apologize for the leak. She released the following statement:
“I would like to apologize to the family and the community. It was never my intent for any communication about this case to be made public.”