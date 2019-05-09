Lordstown had about 1,400 hourly workers on one shift at the time the plant stopped production. But hundreds of others had been laid off earlier as GM cut two shifts to deal with slumping demand for the car.

Only a skeleton crew remains on duty at the plant scrapping old parts, O'Hara said.

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said in a tweet that he's optimistic about the news and that he has worked with Workhorse and looks forward to further developments.

The announcement came just after GM and the Canadian auto workers union reached a deal to save 300 jobs at an Ontario factory that is slated to close by the end of this year.

But the remainder of the 2,600 workers at the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto, are still scheduled to be laid off.