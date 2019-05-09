Nadler also called the subpoena "the beginning of a dialogue," as the Justice Department had refused to negotiate "in good faith," which Republicans immediately seized on. The GOP members of the committee argued that Democrats had ended the dialogue by issuing a subpoena.

Democrats opposed two other Republican-proposed amendments to the vote. In a press conference after the vote, Nadler said that Barr's unwillingness to cooperate with House Democrats was a "constitutional crisis." When asked whether this crisis required impeachment proceedings, Nadler demurred.

"That may not be the best answer in a constitutional crisis," Nadler said.