News
Tulsa Police: Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police found a man they said is responsible for an overnight hit-and-run that took place near Tecumseh and Sheridan just before 3 a.m.
Police said the person responsible for the hit and run is booked in the Tulsa County Jail.
Police said a pickup was traveling northbound when it was hit by a small car that was driving southbound.
The car crashed into the back tire of the truck and caused some damage, but drove away from the scene after the incident.
The driver of the car then got out of the vehicle and started running away.
Police caught up with him and arrested him near Pine and Sheridan.
The driver of the pickup was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK.