Flooding Closes Several Northeastern Oklahoma Campgrounds
TULSA, Oklahoma - Flooding has closed many lake campgrounds around northeastern Oklahoma.
Rainfall totals show in the past 30 days, 6 to 11 inches of rain has fallen in northern Oklahoma. About 4 inches of that came in just the past two days, pushing the river and lake levels up.
Campers at New Mannford Ramp were forced to leave Wednesday because of the rising water. The City of Mannford has closed the campground until the water recedes.
Right now, Keystone Lake it about 15-feet above normal and rising. It's expected to come up at least another 6-feet in the next day or two.
The Army Corps of Engineers – Tulsa District Office has closed three campgrounds at Keystone Lake and partially closed two.
Appalachia Bay - Closed
Cowskin Bay South - Closed
Keystone Ramp - Closed
Walnut Creek - Partially Closed
Washington Irving South - Partially Closed (Only sites 1-16 remain open)
Ft. Gibson Lake is 18 feet above normal the Corps has closed a number of sites there as well.
Damsite South & North – Closed
Wahoo Bay – Closed
Jackson Bay – Closed
Taylor Ferry South – Partially closed
Taylor Ferry North & Beach – Closed
Rocky Point – Partially closed
Blue Bill – Closed
Flat Rock – Closed
Wild Wood – Closed
Lake Tenkiller is up almost 11 feet and at least two campgrounds are closed.
Snake Creek – Closed
Elk Creek – Closed
Eufaula, Skiatook and Grand Lake are between 3 and 5 feet high, but the Corps has not posted any information about closures at any of those lakes.
The Corps is releasing water from almost all of its northeastern Oklahoma lakes to help bring the levels down, but it's a complicated process that takes time.
For more information on closed campgrounds, click here.