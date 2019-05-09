News
Broken Arrow's Rooster Days Start
Thursday, May 9th 2019, 9:32 AM CDT
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - This year will be the 88th Annual Rooster Days celebration in Broken Arrow.
The celebration will have live entertainment, the Rooster Days Parade, rides, the Rooster Days market place and much more.
But Rooster Days originally started as a way for farmers to sell their extra roosters and it grew into the celebration it is today.
"Over 40,000 people attended last year, and as long as the weather holds up we're hoping to break that attendance record this year" said Jason Scarpa, Rooster Days Chairman.
Broken Arrow's Rooster Days starts Thursday night and goes through Saturday.