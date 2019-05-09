TPD: Driver Blasting Theme From 'COPS' Arrested On Felony Warrant
TULSA, Oklahoma - What started as a simple pedestrian check turned into two people being arrested and a woman being ticketed.
It started with a pedestrian check at the QuikTrip near I-244 and Sheridan; but when police got there, they realized Bobby Jesse was wanted for a felony drug warrant.
Police chased after Jesse and caught him near Haskell and 67th East Avenue.
They said he didn't comply with orders and they tased him.
As EMSA and police cars were blocking off the scene, Michael Soria-Hernandez was allowed to drive through but was blaring the theme song to the TV show COPS.
Playing loud music goes against city ordinance, so officers stopped him and learned he also had a felony warrant and took him to jail.
Then, another driver tried to get through the scene.
Police told her no and told her to back up. In the process, police said she hit a car behind her; they gave her a ticket.