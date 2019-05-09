Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Drug-Related Death
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is facing murder charges after police say he gave meth to a man that killed him.
Attorney General Mike Hunter charged Brandon Fryover, 31, with first-degree murder Thursday. Fryover allegedly supplied Taylor Kinyon, 26, with a lethal amount of meth that killed him shortly after injecting it.
The medical examiner ruled Kinyon's death was the result of methamphetamine toxicity.
“Addiction is not a moral failing and addicts need treatment,” Attorney General Hunter said. “However, my office has zero tolerance for individuals who deal in illicit drugs that cause the death of another. I appreciate our law enforcement partners at the Tulsa Police Department, led by Chief Chuck Jordan and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who are partners in the mission of ridding our communities of criminals who provide poison to Oklahomans.”
According to the investigation, Fryover admitted during a police interview to supplying the drugs to Kinyon the same day as his death. Fryover told police he found Kinyon unconscious in his bedroom shortly after the two injected the drugs.