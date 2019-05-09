Oklahoma Rainfall Prompts Corps To Activate Emergency Operations Center
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers activated its Emergency Operations Center due to significant rainfall in Kansas and Oklahoma.
The Corps says Tulsa District Commander Col. Christopher Hussin activated the Emergency Operations Center today at 7 a.m.
The Corps says the Tulsa District is releasing and holding water at dams across the region according to its USACE water control manual. It says it's in contact with state emergency management officials and federal agencies to protect public safety.
According to a news release, Tulsa District engineers are monitoring flood control structures to ensure they operate as designed. The release says leaders in the Corps' Tulsa District are mindful of the symbolic, recuperative and economic value of the Memorial Day Holiday to the public.
"We recognize the fact that this rainfall will impact recreation, and we appreciate the significance of the Memorial Day Holiday to our stakeholders," said Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers, Deputy District Commander, Tulsa District. "We ask for the public's patience as we try to protect public safety."
According to the Corps' web site, it's releasing 42,000 cubic feet of water per second from Keystone Lake, which was 16.72 feet above normal as of Thursday afternoon.
Check levels on Oklahoma lakes here.