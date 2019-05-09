News
Gilcrease Exhibit To Feature Photographs From D.C. Museum
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Gilcrease Museum has an exhibition of 80 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs dating from 1942 to 2017.
In addition, there are 1,000 more available in three interactive kiosks. Also available is fifteen hours of audio and video compiled from interviews with some of the prize-winning photographers.
The images also have the power to release every possible emotion. Happy and sad it’s all there, and there is plenty of information available with each photo, so you can get the story behind the picture.
The exhibit is from the Newseum, the museum of news in Washington D. C., and will be at the Gilcrease through July 14th.