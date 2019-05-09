TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters are responding to an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed smoke coming from River Glenn Townhomes around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The fire damaged a second floor apartment and the roof in one building of the complex. It appears to be under control. 

No word yet on the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.