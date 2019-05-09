Bristow Families Stranded After Storm Washes Out Road
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Families in Bristow say they're stranded at home after the road leading to their properties got washed out by storms. They say they've asked the county for help and don't know where to turn next.
Hearing about a road washing out might not seem like that big of a deal to a lot of people, but for the 10 families who live at the top of the hill, it's a huge deal. They say Ashenville Road is their only way in and out.
This is how neighbors living at the end of Ashenville Road in Bristow are getting to and from work.
"So once I get off work, I leave my car on that other end, walk across the bridge, then get in my truck and go home," said Alicia Benitez.
Neighbors say this has been going on for two days now after heavy rain caused a chunk of road to collapse. Now, people are getting creative so they can leave the house.
Families who don't have two cars, like Rudy Aguirre and his wife, are stuck.
"We can't get out to get groceries, she has got a broke foot well, I am disabled...we just can't get to the doctor," said Aguirre.
They say they have reached out to the county for help but have hit a wall.
"How are we gonna get to work? How are we gonna get our kids to the hospital if we needed to? I mean, we can't get in and out of here,” said neighbor Johnny Manning.
Creek County District 3 Commissioner Lane Whitehouse says he wants to help the families, but Ashenville Road is not a county road. He says it is privately owned. Whitehouse says he has asked the district attorney to look into the situation, but neighbors say their contracts do not say it is a private road - and they need help.
"It is a situation I have no control over. I don't have the money to fix it or probably even help, enough. Our families are all the way. They are gone. I get overwhelmed and emotional, I can't help it," said Aguirre.