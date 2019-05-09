The brothers were sent to Germany, where Pete Sabedra served in the infantry and with the military police. Both brothers returned home safely.

Pete Sabedra returned to work for the railroad as a machine operator before shifting to the Torrance State Hospital, where he worked as a patient aide before retiring in 1985 with 30 years of service.

Sabedra earned his GED and says “it’s something” to finally have the diploma.

“It’s a cool experience,” said his grandson, who plans to attend Thiel College in the fall. “It means a lot, considering we’re graduating at the same time, almost.”