News
Glenpool Chase Suspect Crashes at Tulsa Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are searching for a man they say led them on an overnight chase and then ran away after crashing at a Tulsa park.
Police say the suspect was long gone by the time they caught up with his vehicle.
Officers say this all started around 1 a.m. Friday when they tried to a pull a car over for speeding in Glenpool.
The driver didn't stop, instead he ended up leading them on a chase into Tulsa and eventually crashed through a gate at the city park near 11th Street and Garnett.
He then came to a dead end, drove through a ditch, jumped out of the car, and ran off.
There is no suspect information available at this time, If you know anything you're asked to call police.