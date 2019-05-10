"We would most likely not have iPhones or laptops without the competitive markets that antitrust action ushered in," Hughes writes.

Consumers would also benefit by having alternatives to Facebook, an issue that became apparent after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, when many consumers vowed to quit the social media service in protest. "They don't have any meaningful alternative," Hughes notes. "In the end people did not leave the company's platforms en masse. After all, where would they go?"