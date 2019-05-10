Claremore Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes an "Impactful Teacher" at Claremore High School.
Dave Davis surprised Special Education teacher Donagail Byrne at Claremore High School with this month's award.
Ms. Byrne is a Special Education teacher at CHS and has been an educator for 18 years at districts across the country.
"Oh heck, honestly, this is all I've ever wanted to do. I turned 13 and worked my first special Olympics and it's all I ever wanted to do. And the high school is amazing," said Ms. Byrne.
Thursday, she was teaching a collaborative lab where she gives students with developmental or physical limitations help with school work and workforce preparation.
Donagail received $500 from News On 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however she likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving her and her fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
If you'd like to nominate an impactful teacher, you can fill out the nomination form here.