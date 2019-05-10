News
Dramatic Rescues As Heavy Rain Swamps Houston Area Roadways
Strong storms that moved into southeast Texas Thursday night resulted in numerous dramatic rescues in Houston as vehicles got stuck in floodwaters from drenching rain. Many roads were closed. There were no initial reports of injuries.
CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV and the city's police and fire departments tweeted a large number of photos and video from rescue scenes.
KHOU said a widespread area was pelted with hail.
More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power at one point before the system moved out.
The extreme weather forced the postponement of numerous graduation ceremonies.
