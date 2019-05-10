News
Beggs Mom Charged With Killing Her Children Attempts Suicide, Authorities Say
Friday, May 10th 2019, 11:34 AM CDT
Updated:
An Okmulgee County woman accused of killing two of her children while they slept and wounding a third has attempted suicide, authorities said Friday.
Amy Hall, of Beggs, was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital in serious condition, according to an Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Hall was charged in the November 2018 deaths of Kayson and Kloee Toliver. They were shot along with another sibling, Nikole, in their Okmulgee County home on Nov. 1.
The three victims went to Beggs Public Schools.
Links to previous coverage: