Corps Of Engineers Activates Emergency Operations Center Following Heavy Rains
KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma - The Tulsa District of the US Army Corps of Engineers has activated its Emergency Operations Center due to all the rain that's fallen in Oklahoma and Kansas recently.
Right now, Keystone Dam is releasing around 65,000 cubic feet per second of water. That is a lot, but the good news is Tulsa is still at a low risk for flooding.
Engineers say they have around 120,000 cubic feet per second pouring into Keystone Lake from the Arkansas River and the Cimarron River, so they are releasing more than half of that downstream.
This isn't the most they've ever released. A year ago, they released a similar amount of water in the summer and were able to avoid flooding. Right now, with all of the water pouring in upstream, Keystone is sitting at about 18 feet higher than normal.
This has caused flooding in several campgrounds around Keystone Lake.
Right now, Appalachia Bay, Cimarron Bend, Cowskin Bay North, Cowskin Bay South, and Keystone Ramp are all closed. Some campsites and Ramps at Walnut Creek and Washington Irving South are also closed.
"We've got a lot of water coming through, a lot of water in the system, we are trying to hold water where we can. Basically, we are trying to hold water upstream so we can protect lives and property downstream," said Brannen Parrish with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Engineers say they do expect water levels to continue to rise but they feel confident with their plan in place.