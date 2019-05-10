News
Dump Truck, Camper Collide In Osage County
Friday, May 10th 2019, 4:26 PM CDT
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 18 has shut down traffic Friday afternoon in Osage County. A dump truck and camper collided, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A red truck hauling a camper trailer hit a blue truck and trailer, witnesses told News On 6. We don't know how many people were in the vehicles or how badly they were injured, but the wreck looks serious.
Oklahoma Highway troopers closed the intersection just before 4 p.m.
We will update this developing story.