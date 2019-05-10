Police Investigate Shootout At Tulsa After Hours Club
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating both inside and outside the Pit Stop on Friday, after an early morning shootout left a man with serious injuries.
Police say the Pit Stop, a former bar, is now operating as an after-hours establishment.
When officers got there, they watched multiple cars speed away, and found a 35-year-old man, shot in the stomach.
Police say several witnesses are not cooperating, but they have learned it all started as a fight earlier in the night between at least two people at a different location.
One of them later learned the other was at the Pit Stop, walked in and opened fire.
The victim and several others shot back, but the suspect got away.
"The majority of the shots were fired inside, but some of it also took place outside," said Corporal Jeremy Lawson, Tulsa Police.
Police are also trying to figure out why so many people were at the Pit Stop at 5:30 in the morning.
The Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, also known as ABLE, tells News on 6, they lost their liquor license in August of last year and cannot legally operate as a bar.
Some neighboring businesses are also wondering what has been going on.
"We were not surprised that the shooting had occurred there,” said a woman who co-owns a business nearby, but didn’t want to be identified.
The woman says they've had problems in the area the past few weeks, seeing more and more early morning traffic.
"You're concerned when you're cleaning up your patio at night and you see people walking through the door with cases of alcohol, that's what we were seeing."
The victim in the shooting is expected to survive.