OKC Panhandler Accused Of Threatening People With Knife, Attacking Officers
OKLAHOMA CITY - A panhandler was arrested Wednesday, after allegedly threatening people with a knife.
According to the police report, the woman, now identified as 25-year-old Ryanne Wixom, got angry and aggressive when people would refuse to give her money.
“There’s this homeless lady and she’s asking for money. And my brother said, ‘It’s not my responsibility to feed you’, and um, she started cussing at us and threatened us with a knife,” a victim told 911 Dispatch. “Then, she pounded on my door really hard. On my windshield.”
Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, where they came in contact with Wixom.
Her behavior was no different toward the officers, in fact, she became combative toward them.
“She began spitting at the officers. Kicking at the officers,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police.
According to a report, she was put in restraints, but continued to fight back, even telling officers she put a voodoo curse on them.
She also stated that she was going to “slit an officer's throat from ear to ear,” and hoped he would be shot.
Once the officers arrived at the Oklahoma County Jail, Wixom reportedly began complaining of chest pains.
“She was transported to an area hospital where she was checked,” Knight said.
That's when Wixom started to try and fight with hospital staff, and she threw a cup of water at an officer.
As police took her back to jail, she began stating she wished death upon one of the officers and his family and continued to curse and kick inside the patrol car.
“Although, she was actively resisting and kicking and spitting. Things along those lines. Nobody ended up being injured,” Knight said.
Wixom has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery on an officer.