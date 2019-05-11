News
Tulsa Family Loses Home And 2 Pets To Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - A family lost their home and a couple of pets after a fire near Pine and Yale Saturday morning.
Tulsa Firefighters say the house was fully involved when they arrived at 1216 N Winston Ave. The occupants had all made it out safely, except the two pets. TFD unsuccessfully tried to save the dog.
The house was a total loss and the occupants will be staying with neighbors until Red Cross gets them set up. Firefighters say they're still investigating the cause of the fire but did find a space heater in the living room.