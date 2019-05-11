



Those temperatures will start to improve just in time for Mother’s Day! Some patchy morning fog is possible, and another quick-moving boundary will lead to a very slight chance of a few passing showers Mother’s Day morning. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies return Sunday afternoon with highs back in the lower 70s as we celebrate all our incredible moms out there!



Heading into next week, much more typical May weather starts to return. Sunshine and a light south breeze will push our highs back into the upper 70s Monday afternoon, which is much more typical for this time of year. We’ll continue the warming trend into Tuesday with highs back near 80 degrees.



As moisture slowly increases during the week, we’ll have slight chances for isolated showers and storms return by mid-week. At this time it doesn’t appear we’ll have much in the way of organized storm activity, but an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out from Wednesday into Thursday.



Warm and humid weather looks to take hold by mid to late week with highs staying in the 80s as we head into Tulsa Mayfest! The weather pattern does look to get potentially stormier by next weekend with some severe weather chances, which of course we’ll be monitoring closely!