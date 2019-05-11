Tulsa Hispanic Chamber Hosts Free Spanish Healthcare Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 15 Tulsa doctors will be donating their time to Tulsa's first Free Spanish Health Fair.
The primary focus of on Saturday is providing free medical care to anyone who needs it. Several of the doctors are from Mexico, Peru, Cuba, and other countries and are able to speak Spanish with the patients.
The event is being held by the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber at the Tulsa Neuro Specialist here near 71st and Yale. This group has done mission work out of the country and decided this year their mission project should be right here in Tulsa.
There will be doctors here covering a variety of specialties. Officials say there will even be nutrition and physical therapy options as well. If you don't need medical treatment, there will still be plenty to do.
Several vendors will be on site offering food from Peru, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico. Event coordinators made sure each of the vendors has an activity for kids too.