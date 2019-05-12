News
Department Of Corrections Pushing For Cell Phone Jammers At Oklahoma Prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is asking federal lawmakers to authorize the use of cellphone signal jamming technology.
The DOC says they've been bombarded by an overflow of smuggled cell phones which gangs use to commit crimes inside and outside prison. According to the Oklahoman since 2011, the DOC has seized nearly 50,000 prohibited cellphones.
In 2016 alone correctional officers removed a record high of nearly 10,000 phones.