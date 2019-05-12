



That’s just the start of a steady warming trend as much more typical May weather starts to return this week. Sunshine and a light south breeze will push our highs back into the upper 70s Monday afternoon, which is much more typical for this time of year. A few isolated showers or storms are possible late Monday into early Tuesday, although severe weather is not expected.



We’ll continue the warming trend into Tuesday with highs back into the lower 80s! And temperatures continue to climb from there, with highs soaring towards the mid-80s or potentially higher by Wednesday into Thursday! Throughout the week we’ll have slight chances for an isolated storm or two to bubble up pretty much any afternoon, although many of us will end up staying dry.