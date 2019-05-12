Spectacular Mother’s Day Weather For Eastern Oklahoma
Happy Mother’s Day! Our Sunday weather looks like a real treat for all you incredible moms out there.
Some passing clouds this morning might spit out just a couple of sprinkles, but nothing significant is expected. Otherwise, we’ll see some very welcome sunshine return today, with highs in the lower to mid-70s this afternoon and a refreshing northwest breeze. It looks like a picture perfect day for mom!
That’s just the start of a steady warming trend as much more typical May weather starts to return this week. Sunshine and a light south breeze will push our highs back into the upper 70s Monday afternoon, which is much more typical for this time of year. A few isolated showers or storms are possible late Monday into early Tuesday, although severe weather is not expected.
We’ll continue the warming trend into Tuesday with highs back into the lower 80s! And temperatures continue to climb from there, with highs soaring towards the mid-80s or potentially higher by Wednesday into Thursday! Throughout the week we’ll have slight chances for an isolated storm or two to bubble up pretty much any afternoon, although many of us will end up staying dry.
The weather pattern is looking increasingly stormier as we head into next weekend. A stronger upper-level storm system will be taking shape, and storms will likely become more widespread next weekend with an increase in severe weather chances as well. Of course, we’ll keep you advised!
