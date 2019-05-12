News
Silver Alert Issued For Creek County Woman
Sunday, May 12th 2019, 3:53 PM CDT
Updated:
The Creek County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 53-year-old woman Sunday.
Authorities say Patricia Lawson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in the 24000 block of Milfay Road in Depew, Oklahoma.
Lawson is believed to be in a black 2012 Honda Accent with the license plate number AQV032.
According to the report, there is tape on the driver’s side window, and the passenger mirror is broken.
If you see Patricia Lawson, or this vehicle, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.