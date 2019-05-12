House Fire Kills 2 In Pryor
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a house fire in Pryor where two people were found dead.
News On 6 spoke to one of the four people who lives at the home. He said he got a call just before 6 a.m. that his house was on fire. He rushed back and was only able to save his two dogs.
"Didn't really understand it. Thought maybe it was like a kitchen fire or something, so I called her and asked what happened and she said the whole house was gone," said resident Justin Boyce.
Boyce said his cousin and her boyfriend were the two victims who died in the fire. He said he was in Salina and raced home when he got the call.
"I ran up to the porch to get my pit bull that was the first thing I was thinking about. My roommates are usually gone so I wasn't even thinking about that," said Boyce.
Several neighbors said they called 911 after waking up and hearing what sounded like small explosions.
"I was emptying my coffee pot and I noticed the sunrise being kind of unique and opened the window to find that the house was on fire. Couldn't get out my phone fast enough," neighbor Nancy Schaumburg said. "The house was just gone. By 6:00 the house was just engulfed. It was so red that the back yard was just glowing."
Pryor fire crews rushed to the scene to put out the fire, but the house was already fully engulfed in flames.
"They lost everything they own. That's the worst thing that can really happen. Everything they own is in their man and they have nothing now," said Schaumburg.
OSBI is still investigating the cause of the fire.